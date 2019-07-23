Thousands raised at Billingshurst Lions Club golf day for charity supporting those with autism

A golf day has raised thousands in aid of a charity supporting children and adults living with autism.

The Billingshurst & District Lions Club held the annual competition at Slinfold Golf and Country Club, which saw a record 17 teams take part to support the Jigsaw Trust which is based in Dunsfold Park, Cranleigh.

In-keeping with Lion’s traditions, fundraising was at the forefront of the day and participants showed a huge amount of generosity to raise £5,500.

The contributions – made through sponsorship, taking part in ‘beat the pro’ and the hugely successful raffle and auction – will go towards the installation of a new playground for the early year pupils attending Jigsaw School.

Head of fundraising ,Robin Legge, said: “Jigsaw are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in and supported the Billingshurst Lions Club Golf Day.

“As a local charity we rely on the generosity of individuals and organisations to ensure that Jigsaw’s services can have a lasting positive impact on the children and adults we support.

“We would like to thank everyone at the Billingshurst Lions Club for continuing to work tirelessly, supporting charities such as Jigsaw Trust and making a real difference to their local community.”

