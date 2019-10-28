This table up for auction in Sussex could fetch £40,000

An antique table going under the hammer in Sussex is estimated to be worth up to £40,000.

The ‘exceptional’ Thomas Sheraton table is being auctioned at Toovey’s Spring Gardens salerooms in Washington.

An important Regency mahogany revolving library table after a design by Thomas Sheraton.

Director Rupert Toovey said: “An exceptional Regency mahogany revolving library table, after a design by one of the most famous and important names in English furniture history, Thomas Sheraton, has been entered for sale at Toovey’s Auctioneers by a Sussex collector.”

The table bears many of the hallmarks of the manufacturer Gillows of Lancaster who made furniture for the Duke of Norfolk at Arundel, he added.

The auction is on Friday November 8, with the table carrying a pre-sale estimate of £20,000 to £40,000.

