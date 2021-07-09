This is why young Euro 2020 fans can turn up late for school
Children at a village school are being told they can turn up late on Monday morning - if they have stayed up watching Euro 2020.
Parents of youngsters at Upper Beeding Primary School have beem told children do not need to attend until 10am.
Headteacher Becky Linford in a letter to parents said: “We are conscious that many families will be wanting to watch the epic football match between England and Italy on Sunday evening which could mean some children will be staying up beyond their normal bedtime.
“Although school will be open as normal on Monday, in recognition of this, we are happy for any children who have had a late night due to the football to come into school a bit later and will be extending registration until 10am.
“All children are expected to be in school by 10am.
“We are all very excited about this historical sporting event and are hoping England will be coming home.”