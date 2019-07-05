The Gruffalo enjoying a view of El Penol, Guatape Town

This is where the Horsham Year of Culture Gruffalos have visited so far

Twenty Gruffalo toys were sent on a global journey by the beloved children’s author Julia Donaldson CBE to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Gruffalo book in 2019.

In the first six months the toys have travelled far and wide, being spotted as far afield as Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Italy, America and the Caribbean Islands.

The Gruffalo in Disneyworld
The Gruffalo at the Whitehouse
The Gruffalo in Norway Nlc3K17xml8JP0scIHHS
The Gruffalo in Newcastle -D_zF4x0iOYZvEQeow0A
