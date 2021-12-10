This is when your bins will be collected in Horsham over Christmas and New Year

But binmen will be working on the New Year’s Day Bank Holiday on Monday January 3.

In addition they will be working on additional Saturdays on January 8 and 15 to catch up.

Collections will be back to normal schedules from the week beginning January 17.

Rubbish collection dates will change over Christmas in the Horsham district

Meanwhile, garden waste collections will be suspended over the festive period from the week begining December 27 and will resume on Tuesday January 11 with bins being collected then that were due on Monday January 10.

Householders can view and download their own personalised collections calendar at: www.horsham.gov.uk/bincalendarHorsham District Council says that all dog bins and litter bins will be emptied throughout the district during the Christmas week.

Waste from households with possible cases of coronavirus, or from cleaning of areas where possible cases have been - including disposable cloths and tissues - should be dealt with separately, says the council.

A spokesperson said: “All waste should be placed in a plastic rubbish bag and tied when full.

“The plastic bag should then be placed in a second bin bag and tied.

“The bag should be put in a suitable and secure place, away from children, for 72 hours.

“After waste has been stored for 72 hours it can be placed in the normal general waste bin.

“Please do not put your waste in communal waste areas until negative test results are known or the waste has been stored for at least 72 hours.

“Please help our crews by giving bin handles a wipe down after you place your bin out for collection.”