This is when the Horsham Riverside Walk will return – with record numbers expected to join

More than 200 people have already signed up and more are expected to register for the 13-mile circular hike in the countryside, which will take place around the town on Saturday, September 11.

The event – which is organised by Horsham Town Community Partnership (HTCP) – will this year support Parkinson’s UK and is free to enter with dogs welcome.

Spokesman David Jessop said: “Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition which causes problems in the brain and worsens over time.

Walkers leaving the Horsham Rugby Club car park at the start of the 2019 Horsham Riverside Walk SUS-210720-140159001

“Sponsorship forms will be available beforehand so that walkers can ask family and friends to help them fund research to develop new and better treatments – and one day a cure.

“Sponsorship is not a condition of joining the walk but it is hoped that many participants will take up the challenge to help reach the target of £3,000 on the day.”

The walk will start from New House Farm and lunch and comfort/refreshment stops are included at Chesworth Farm and Warnham Nature Reserve. An ice-cream van will be parked in a suitable location on the route to offer a cool pick-me-up.

As not everyone will be able to complete the circuit, a free minibus service will be provided from several points back to the car park.

David said: “This event is not a race or competition but those who finish the whole route will be able to collect a finisher’s certificate on their return to New House Farm.”