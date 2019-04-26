This is how you could be a part of a new crime thriller novel

A village auction is offering the chance become a character in a Peter James novel.

Famous for the Brighton-based Roy Grace series, the bestselling author will name a character after the top bidder at a one-off auction at Bellmans Auctioneers in Wisborough Green on Thursday May 9.

The winner gets a character with the name of their choice, or a company name, in a future Roy Grace novel.

The Centenary Auction will raise funds for Worthing-based charity Care for Veterans which this year celebrates its 100th anniversary.

There will be a drinks and canapes reception and entertainment by magician, Tony Charles, before the auction starts at 7.30pm.

Other lots include a tour of the BBC and lunch with Nicholas Witchell, a VIP hair experience at celebrity hair stylist Nicky Clarke’s London salon, signed Premiership football shirts, holidays abroad, weekend breaks and more. There will be around 60 lots in total.

Elizabeth Baxter, the charity’s head of fundraising and marketing, said: “We are extremely grateful to all who have donated these amazing items and to Bellmans for holding this auction. They have also waived their usual commission charges, so that bidders only pay what they bid, and Care for Veterans will receive 100 per cent of the hammer price.”

The auction will start at 6.30pm. Entry is by ticket only, but tickets are free. You can place commissioned bids in advance of the evening or bid online. To book, call 01903 218444 or visit www.careforveterans.org.uk