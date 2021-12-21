This is how many hours of daylight we will get in Horsham today on the Winter Solstice
Today marks the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, so here is how much daylight we can expect in Horsham.
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:03 am
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 11:06 am
The sunrise was at 8.02am and it is due to set at 3.56pm.
That gives us a day length of 7 hours 54 minutes and 10 seconds on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
The day is 4 seconds shorter than yesterday.
And 8 hours, 39 minutes shorter than summer solstice on June 21, 2021.
Those further to the north will have a shorter day, with Edinburgh seeing just 6 hours, 58 minutes of daylight today.