This is how Horsham residents should dispose of rubbish if there is Covid in the household

That’s according to Horsham District Council which says that such waste should be dealt with differently.

A spokesperson said: “All waste should be placed in a plastic rubbish bag and tied when full.

“The plastic bag should then be placed in a second bin bag and tied.

Rubbish from a household with Covid should be treated differently to ordinary waste

“The bag should be put in a suitable and secure place, away from children, for 72 hours.

“After waste has been stored for 72 hours it can be placed in the normal general waste bin.

“Please do not put your waste in communal waste areas until negative test results are known or the waste has been stored for at least 72 hours.