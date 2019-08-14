This Horsham town centre store is stocking Christmas cards in August

Despite Christmas Day being more than four months away, one Horsham shop has started its preparation early.

The Card Factory, in West Street, has stocked up with festive fare, even though there is more than two weeks left in the summer holidays.

Christmas cards in the Card Factory

The shop has rows of Christmas cards for sale but wrapping paper and other festive items are yet to make an appearance.

