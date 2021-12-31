Things to do in 2022: In and around Horsham

This is a guide to some of the upcoming events in and around the Horsham area over the next year.

If you have an event you would like us to cover, email [email protected]

‘The Fizz’ at The Capitol on Saturday, January 29.

Horsham Race for Life. Pic Steve Robards SR1913769 SUS-190306-113036001

Join Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan and Jay Aston for an “Up Close and Personal” evening in Horsham.

It is an evening of music, laughter and nostalgia for any lover of the 80s.

Tickets cost £28.

Book now at www.thecapitolhorsham.com/bookevent/the-fizz/636431AHSNVDVRQPLPDLLSNGTNCCVDDQN

DM21060527a.jpg. South Of England Show 2021. Heavy horses on show. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-211206-201538008

Wedding Fair at Tottington Manor on Sunday, March 13.

This free event is perfect for anyone who is planning a wedding in the next year.

Empirical Events are wedding industry specialists ready to help you with your wedding planning.

You will be able to exlore the manor as a venue as well as getting ideas from professional wedding suppliers.

Borde Hill Garden, Borde Hill Lane, Haywards Heath. Pic Steve Robards SR1811736 SUS-180430-113819001

GoCricket Easter Cricket Camp at Cranleigh Cricket Club from Tuesday, March 29 - Thursday, April 14.

This nine day cricket camp is open to children ages 5-15 and is led by two experienced coaches.

The camp is fun, inclusive and suitable for all abilities.

You can book for individual days or book for any set of 3 days or all 9 at discounted prices.

DM21060512a.jpg. South Of England Show 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-211206-201014008

For more information visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/gocricket-easter-cricket-camp-at-cranleigh-cricket-club-tickets-211637522527

Benson’s Fun Fair in Horsham Park from Thursday, May 12 to Sunday, May 15.

The popular family friendly funfair is returning in early May with thrill rides, traditional fairground attractions and amusements for all ages.

For more details, visit www.bensonsfunfair.co.uk or their Facebook page.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5.

There will undoubtedly be many celebrations across the county in the run up to the Jubilee.

Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend - Burgess Hill. Mid Sussex mile and 10k. Pic Steve Robards SR1911826 SUS-190705-100212001

Warnham Parish Council are already on the look out for volunteers to help with the running of the street party on Sunday, June 5.

If you are interested in helping with the setting up, decorating and tidying up of this event, please contact [email protected]

The Big Gig at the Horsham Sports Club on Saturday, June 18.

After being postponed in 2020 and 2021, the Big Gig tribute music festival is back for 2022.

Bruno Mars, The Bee Gees, Elvis, Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes and headlining, The Spice Girls, will be taking to the stage.

There will also be lots of entertainment, face painting, food stalls and specialist drinks tents to enjoy throughout the day.

Cancer Research ‘Race For Life’ in Horsham Park on Sunday, June 19.

Take part in the Race For Life in Horsham Park this summer and help to raise valuable funds to help in the battle to beat cancer.

For more information or to enter, visit www.raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/find-an-event/horsham-park-5k-2022-06-05-0000

Circus Wonderland in Horsham Park from Wednesday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25.

Now in it’s 11th year, the popular Circus Wonderland will be returning to Horsham Park with performances by some of the best in the business.

Experience the magic of the Big Top with suspense, courage, comedy and danger.

For show times and ticket details, visit www.circuswonderland.com

Horsham Garden Music Festival in Horsham Park from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17.

The Human Nature Garden will host to the ever popular Horsham Garden Music Festival that bings together talented musicians in a series of themed concerts over one weekend in July.

For more information, visit the Horsham Garden Music Festival facebook page.

Battle of the Bands in Horsham Park on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24.

Local musicians will have the chance to shine as the Grand Final of Battle of the Bands held in the Human Nature Garden.

For more details, www.horshambotb.co.uk/

The Fake Festival in Horsham Park on Saturday, August 20.

With a packed line up including Oasish, Guns2 Roses, Kazabian, New2, Stereotonics and The Jam’d , these professional tributes look and sound like the real deal.

Held undercover in a giant marquee there’s no need to worry about weather spoiling the fun.

The variety of food and entertainment outside the main arena is a great day out for all the family.

For more details and to book, visit www.fakefestivals.co.uk

Looking further afield, the next list covers the 2022 events in West Sussex more widely.

Ignite: Fire and Fantasy at Nymans from Friday, February 11 to Sunday, March 6.

Experience the enchanting effects of fire, light and lanterns throughout the garden at Nymans.

Nymans cherished grounds form the perfect setting for this new, after-dark illuminated trail, where you wander between flickering flames and trees in this magical path experience.

Booking essential via their website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nymans/features/ignite-fire-and-fantasy-at-nymans

Spring Live at the South of England Showground on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24.

The two-day event showcases and celebrates the great British outdoors with a host of activities for the whole family to enjoy.

In 2021, visitors were able to see a variety of farm animals, take part in chocolate and circus skills workshops, experience the thrill of the funfair and even try their hand at archery and axe throwing.

There was also maypole dancing displays, the famous ‘Sheep Show’, and a host of traditional countryside activities.

For more information on the 2022 event, visit www.seas.org.uk/spring-live/

The Mid Sussex Marathon from Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 2.

After two years of virtual events, the Mid Sussex Marathon Weekend will return in 2022 with a ‘live’ event.

This 3-day event commences in East Grinstead on Saturday, April 30, Haywards Heath on Sunday, May 1 and finishes in Burgess Hill on Monday, May 2.

Participants can once again challenge themselves to complete an individual town race or complete the full marathon distance over three days.

For younger participants and new runners, there is also a fun run.

Entries will be open soon, so check midsussexmarathon.co.uk/ for further details.

Arundel and Friends Brewfest Beer Festival on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7.

This two-day beer festival is a way of thanking local breweries and suppliers.

There will be an in-house DJ, food vans and plenty of drinks.

For more information about tickets and packages visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/arundel-and-friends-brewfest-beer-festival-tickets-204350296237

Paws in the Park at the South of England Showground on Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15.

Paws in the Park are Britain’s favorite fun dog shows, with lots of have-a-go dog games and activities to try from flyball, agility, cani-cross and gundog scurries.

You can also win prizes in the dog shows and competitions.

For more information or to buy tickets visit www.pawsinthepark.net/paws-in-the-park-spring-show/

The Jukebox and Retro Fair at the South of England Showground on Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30.

Now in it’s 19th year, the retro fair is a perfect weekend of nostalgia, jukes, records and live music.

The line up includes Rusti Steel & The Star Tones +The Redcatz, Greggi G’s Undaunted, The Chargers + Vintage.

Tickets are £15 adult and £3 for a child.

Camping is also available.

For more information visit www.allevents.in/burgess%20hill/the-jukebox-and-retro-fair-2022/200021964108207

The South of England Show at the Ardignly Showground on Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.

Sussex’s most popular countryside event will return for the three-day event that attracts thousands of visitors each year.

Organised by the South of England Agricultural Society, the show was established in 1967 to celebrate and educate the public about all things agricultural.

The 50-acre showground brings together local food producers, agricultural education, livestock and farming culture as well as hound shows and showjumping, and much more.

For more information visit www.seas.org.uk/south-of-england-show/

Cuckfield Music Festival from Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, June 19.

This will be the 3rd Cuckfield Music Festival which aims to bring world-class musicians to Mid-Sussex allowing audiences to enjoy a variety of musical genres on their doorstep.

So whether your taste is choral, orchestral, classical, operatic, jazz, brass or modern and popular music, there is sure to be something for you.

Visit www.cuckfieldmusicfest.co.uk/ for information and tickets.

Cancer Research UK Relay For Life at the South of England Showground on Saturday, June 18 to Sunday, June 19.

People from towns all over the South East are forming hubs to raise funds and represent their communities at a special mega Relay For Life event over the weekend in June.

As well as the 24-hour team relay, there will also be live entertainment, food stalls and a candle of hope ceremony.

This event is perfect for bringing a team together for a weekend of fun while fundraising for an important cause.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/charity-walks/relay-for-life-south-east

Sussex Gin Fest at Borde Hill Garden on Saturday, July 9.

The UK’s Biggest Gin Festival Returns to Borde Hill for 2022.

Now in its fifth year, 2022 Festival will be bigger, better and with even more to experience and enjoy.

Celebrate the extraordinary craftsmanship of independent Sussex, British and worldwide gin distillers at this unique festival.

There will be artisan food stalls, captivating demonstrations on all things gin, and not forgetting our main stage with live entertainment all day.

For more details or tickets visit www.bordehill.co.uk/event/sussex-gin-fest-2022/

Classic Ford Show at the South of England Showground on Sunday, July 10.

With a change of location, the Classic Ford Show may look a bit different in 2022 but will still bring together those who are mad about escorts, sierra’s and all the other classics.

To buy tickets or for more details, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/classic-ford-show-tickets-219281666367

Open Air Opera at Borde Hill Garden on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23.

Britain’s leading outdoor touring company, Opera Brava, present Carmen and The Barber of Seville by Rossini, performed with a chamber ensemble against the magical backdrop of the Elizabethan Mansion House.

For more information of events at Borde Hill visit www.bordehill.co.uk/events/

Summertime Swing in East Grinstead on Saturday, August 6.

The Jive Aces are back with the postponed event this summer.

The Jive Aces are an East Grinstead based jive and swing band have seen great success over the years.

All the profits from tickets have gone to various charities over the years such a the RNLI, Sight Savers, The Not Forgotten Association, Sussex Air Ambulance, the Royal British Legion, the Mayor of East Grinstead’s local charities and many others.

For more information visit www.jiveaces.com/summertime-swing

Giants of Steam Autumn Gala at the Bluebell Railway on Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16.

The gala sees thundering giants join Bluebell Railway’s home fleet of locomotives for its annual autumn gala.

In 2021, visitors were about to enjoy the freedom to hop on and off at the four beautifully preserved stations and catch different trains.

For more information visit www.bluebell-railway.com/giants-of-steam/

Crowds at this year's Horsham Battle of the Bands. Picture: Stuart Scarry SUS-210817-121801001

DM16113909a.jpg East Grinstead. The Bluebell Railway station. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-190327-153053003

Horsham Race for Life. Pic Steve Robards SR1913747 SUS-190306-113004001