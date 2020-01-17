Thieves target rural South Downs properties

Police are investigating a string of thefts of valuable equipment from rural South Downs properties.

In one incident, a £20,000 JCB Telehandler disappeared from a property in Pulborough.

Police say that the nine-metre vehicle was on hire when it went missing - ‘believed stolen’ - from premises in Storrington Road on January 9.

They say that the vehicle’s registration number is RV64FKY with a JCB item number 535-95.

In a separate incident, burglars broke into a farm outbuilding in Loxwood on January 10 and escaped with a Husqvana garden tractor worth £6,000.

An outbuilding on a farm in High Bar Lane, Thakeham, was also broken into and various tools and equipment stolen, including an Atco sit-on tractor mower, two Styhl leaf blowers, a petrol chainsaw and a strimmer valued at £2,750.