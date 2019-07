Thieves escaped with a £1,600 haul of machinery when they broke into a workshop in Billingshurst.

Police say that the thieves stole welding machines, a grinder, extension cables and other tools during the burglary on a farm in West Chiltington Lane on July 2.

In a separate break-in the same day, burglars stole a mini plant trailer worth £2,500 when they broke into premises in Hammerpond Road, Plummers Plain.

Police say the thieves cut through a fence to get to the trailer.