Thieves escape with £6,000 worth of tools in Horsham burglary

Power tools worth £6,000 were stolen when thieves broke into a Portakabin in Horsham.

Police say that the ‘large quantity’ of tools were taken from the building in Naldretts Lane on August 18.

In a separate break-in, a £600 Stihl strimmer was stolen from a farm building in Colgate.

Police say that the burglary happened in Grouse Road on August 16.

Meanwhile, burglars broke a lock and chain when they tried to break into a farm outbuilding in Billingshurst Road, Goose Green, Pulborough, on August 14.