Three charities have benefited from a cash injection thanks to the Gatwick Foundation Fund.

The Dame Vera Lynn Trust, in Cuckfield, Age UK, in East Grinstead and Signposts in Burgess Hill will all benefit from funding to support their work.

Monthly mingle

Now the fund is looking for more local projects and charities to support, particularly those that help the elderly, young and vulnerable

Alison Addy, head of community engagement at Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to be awarding another round of grants from our Foundation Fund to charities and projects across the region.

“The Gatwick Foundation Fund is designed to share the benefits the airport generates among local people and communities who are most in need, and it complements the many other economic contributions that Gatwick brings to the region."

The Gatwick Foundation Fund distributes £100,000 to groups in Sussex over three rounds of funding annually, and a further £100,000 to groups in Sussex and Kent.

20 community projects benefitted in the latest round of funding, and since the fund’s creation in 2016 it has helped just under 200 organisations and 90,000 people.

The Dame Vera Lynn Trust, based in Cuckfield, provide support for children with cerebral palsy and their families and can now help those further afield who are currently unable to benefit due to distance.

Age UK, which is based in East Grinstead, support 600 local old people in making their lives more fulfilling and will use funding on activities to help reduce isolation some elderly people experience.

Burgess Hill based charity Signposts give advice and support to people with learning disabilities and their carers, and the grant will go towards their running costs, including their Saturday club and counselling sessions.

Will Geffin, manager of Signposts who has worked at the charity for 13 years, said: “It can be harder for smaller charities to access funds or get funds to be able to provide our important services for vulnerable people because of the smaller amount of money from government and councils, and because larger groups have more fundraisers and access to bigger pots of money.

“We are a community based charity that provides daily support for people living largely on their own who would not be able to reclaim their independence without support and therefore they are relying on our services.

“The grant helps us to provide these vital services.”

The Gatwick Foundation Fund has supported 55 projects in Sussex, helping 27,610 people so far, according to their website.

To find out more information on applying for funding, click here.