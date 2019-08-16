Three Crawley charities have benefited from a cash injection thanks to the Gatwick Foundation Fund.

Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, Gravity HQ and Gurjar Hindu Union will all benefit from funding to support their work.

Now the fund is looking for more local projects and charities to support, particularly those that help the elderly, young and vulnerable

Alison Addy, head of community engagement at Gatwick Airport said: “We are delighted to be awarding another round of grants from our Foundation Fund to charities and projects across the region.

“The Gatwick Foundation Fund is designed to share the benefits the airport generates among local people and communities who are most in need, and it complements the many other economic contributions that Gatwick brings to the region."

The Gatwick Foundation Fund distributes £100,000 to groups in Sussex over three rounds of funding annually, and a further £100,000 to groups in Sussex and Kent.

20 community projects benefitted in the latest round of funding, and since the fund’s creation in 2016 it has helped just under 200 organisations and 90,000 people.

Olive Tree Cancer Support Centre, based in Crawley, aim to relieve the physical and mental distress of people with cancer and their families, and can now expand.

Marilyn Drury, manager of Olive Tree for 13 years, said: “We are expanding to Horsham and setting up an information hub.

“The money will help us develop that service. This money will make a huge difference to us.”

Gravity HQ in Crawley which put on activities for young people with learning disabilities and can now put on a more regular and diverse programme.

Gurjar Hindu Union, also based in Crawley, serve the needs of the Indian community and will now employ someone to help with fundraising.

The Gatwick Foundation Fund has supported 55 projects in Sussex, helping 27,610 people so far, according to their website.

To find out more information on applying for funding, click here.