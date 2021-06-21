Thefts of catalytic converters ‘on the rise in Sussex’

Thieves stole five after jacking up vehicles during a night raid on a farm near Horsham on May 31.

But police say that there are steps people can take to help prevent the thefts, particularly as they are increasing.

A spokesman said: “Catalytic converters are devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted.

Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise in Sussex

“They are often targeted by thieves as they contain valuable metals and can be removed in less than a minute.

“Catalytic converter theft most frequently occurs in car parks, but they can happen anywhere.

“Thieves may then sell these converters via scrapyards, online, or ship them out of the country.”

Sussex Police urge people to ask their car dealer for advice on locks or guards approved by the vehicle manufacturer.

And the say that, if possible, vehicles should be parked in a garage overnight.

“If this isn’t possible,” the spokesman added, “park in an area that’s well-lit and overlooked and try to park so that the converter can’t be easily reached by potential thieves.

“Vehicles that sit high above the road are particularly vulnerable.