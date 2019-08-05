Theatre school backed on BBC’s Dragons’ Den to open in Horsham

A new children’s theatre school which won the backing of Duncan Bannatyne on BBC’s Dragons’ Den in 2007 is set to open in Horsham.

Razzamataz Horsham is launching on Saturday September 7, at The Forest School, with a free open day where children aged four to 18 can try the classes that will be available every Saturday during term time.

Principal of Razzamataz Horsham, Caroline Kavanagh SUS-190508-144237001

Caroline Kavanagh, who runs the theatre school, said: “I’m very excited about the launch of Razzamataz Horsham and would like to invite local children to come along and give our performing arts day a try

“Regardless of their experience, the open day is for all children who think they would like to meet new friends and learn a new skill.”

Razzamataz Horsham offers a wide range of performing arts styles with classes in dance, drama and singing. Students experience various genres from classic West End musical theatre through to pop singing and street dance.

In all sessions, Caroline says the emphasis is on having fun and bringing out the creativity and unique potential in each and every student.

With a background in musical theatre, Caroline trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and has always wanted to run her own theatre school.

Part of Caroline’s plans for the school are to give the students as many performing opportunities as possible.

She said: “Taking part in a show or local performance are so much more than just giving the student a chance to demonstrate what they have been learning in class each week

“The pride and sense of achievement a child has from performing has a real positive effect on their confidence and self-esteem and it is a pleasure to watch students’ progress.”

Being part of the Razzamataz network means that Caroline can offer the students many exciting opportunities.

These include lots of performing roles, both locally and on a West End theatre stage, a chance to audition for Top Talent casting agency, guest workshops from industry experts such as street dance crew Diversity and musical theatre stars and many scholarships, including a prestigious award held in association with The Stage newspaper.

Students will also get the opportunity to audition for the Future Fund, Razzamataz’s own registered charity that will financially assist a student looking to go on to study performing arts at college or university.

Duncan Bannatyne, from Dragons’ Den, said: “Razz skills keep young people active, instill a confidence and pride and encourage social skills. All of which are vital today.”

To book a place at the open day email horsham@razzamataz.co.uk, call 07523 338099.

For more information visit www.razzamataz.co.uk

