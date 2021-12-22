Once lockdown restrictions had lifted, many of us were delighted to be able to get out, enjoy a taste of normality and let our hair down.
Here are some of the events which went ahead in 2021, bringing our communities together in the towns and villages across the district.
1.
Horsham's 29th Battle of the Bands drew the crowds in August. Picture: Stuart Scarry
Photo: Stuart Scarry
2.
A street party in Storrington village centre proved popular in August with fun and music throughout the afternoon into the evening. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.
Photo: Derek Martin
3.
Loxwood Joust brought Mediaeval merriment to the masses once again in August. Photo by Alan Stainer
Photo: Alan Stainer
4.
Teachers at The Weald Community School, Billingshurst, created an extraordinary ‘pop-up Prom’ in a school field in July, with just six days notice – and with a week of teaching still to go until the end of term.
Photo: The Weald School