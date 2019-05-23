The Hotel Inspector wants Sussex hotels for new series on Channel 5

The Hotel Inspector is looking for hotels across Sussex to take part in the new series of the Channel 5 show.

Famous hotelier and one of the Rocco Forte family dynasty Alex Polizzi is once again stepping up with her vast knowledge to help another round of hoteliers.

The hotels and B&Bs which feature in the programme all have one thing in common, they feel they are not quite reaching their full potential.

Maybe the business wants to improve occupancy, increase profit or improve poor reviews.

From staffing to menus, décor to hygiene, Alex Polizzi can help to transform hotels into successful and profitable ventures.

Alex combines a straight-talking approach with over 20 years of industry knowledge to help the featured businesses flourish.

If you are a hotelier, guest house or B&B owner who would like to benefit from Alex’s experience and feature on the 16th series of The Hotel Inspector, get in touch with production company Twofour Broadcast by emial: hotelinspector@twofour.co.uk