The Boomtown Rats to play intimate live gig in Crawley - here are the details
The Boomtown Rats are to play and intimate and live gig in Crawley in October.
The band - made up of quartet Pete Briquette, Bob Geldof, Simon Crowe and Garry Roberts - will play a special rehearsal gig at the Aura Nightclub in the High Street on Tuesday October 12, 7pm.
Entry is £20 cash on the door on the night.
The venue can hold an audience of 850.
The Rats have done a couple of festivals already but are preparing for shows at the London Palladium and other venues.
Mark Welch, the Boomtown Rats tour manager said: "We have a farm up the road where we record. We wanted to do a live rehearsal to an audience, and we thought what better place than Crawley.
"We have lots of shows coming up and we want to keep sharp and there is nothing like a live rehearsal."
The Rats, known for their classic songs I Don't Like Mondays, She's So Modern and Rat Trap, will play new material as well as their well-known numbers.