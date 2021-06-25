The Arundel Bomber: See how excavation has started at the site where a heavy bomber crashed
The Arundel Bomber: On June 22, 1944, a B-34H heavy bomber of the 844th Bombardment Squadron was severely damaged while completing its mission against a target in France. Through heroic effort, the crew managed to fly the crippled plane back to England but as it neared the English coastline, the pilot gave the order to bail out.
Seven of the crew exited the aircraft successfully but the pilot, co-pilot and flight engineer were still aboard the aircraft when it crashed into a field at Park Farm, Arundel. Today, American Veterans Archaeological Recovery is working with a joint team of American and British military veterans to excavate the site to recover the remains of these men and return them to American soil.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency’s mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting of America’s missing service personnel to their families and the nation. Read about The Arundel Bomber excavation here: Work begins to recover remains of American B-24 Liberator aircrew