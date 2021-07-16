Thakeham reveals Goodwood Festival of Speed family experience success

Family fun at Festival of Speed

It was the third time that the Sussex-based community creator had delivered the family experience featuring a range of new activities in the festival’s 25,000 sq ft family area attraction.

Highlights this year included a new pedal-powered custom-built miniature FOS hill climb replica. Challengers raced miniature cars on the scale model hill climb powered by the electricity generated by pedalling competitors.

Visitors also challenged their treasure hunting skills on full-size green diggers, which were also fully-electric; aligned with Thakeham’s industry-leading zero-carbon climate commitments.

Red Arrows over Goodwood

In addition, Thakeham gave away 480 tickets to families of people affected by military operations. The charity donation saw Thakeham partner with Mission Motorsport who distributed the tickets.

For Thakeham, Rob Boughton, CEO, said: “I challenged our team to see how much family fun we could fit into this year’s Thakeham Family Experience and they didn’t disappoint!

“We take our sponsorship of the family experience very seriously. We know how much everyone missed the Festival of Speed last year. That’s why we wanted to make this year better than the rest.”