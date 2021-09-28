Tennis legend Tim Henman visits Sussex children’s charity

Chailey Heritage Foundation is a charity providing education, care and transition services to children and young adults with complex physical disabilities. Their mission is to give disabled children and young adults every opportunity to pursue their fullest potential.

The sporting legend was joined by his wife, Lucy, to meet children and young people - as well as staff - at the popular charity in Mid Sussex.

Tim and Lucy were also joined by Marcus Hanbury, great grandson of the Charity’s Founder, and his wife.

Chailey Heritage has been extremely fortunate to receive significant funding from the Tim Henman Foundation over recent years.

The foundation funds vital services for students who, due to the complexity of their disabilities, confront major challenges on a daily basis.

Tim and Lucy said: “We both thoroughly enjoyed our visit to Chailey. We were quite blown away by the extent of your facilities and the provision of care you offer such needy children.”

Tim met Headteacher, Simon Yates, and was then taken on a tour around the school where they saw the children using the Eyegaze technology as well as the Innowalks. Both of these special pieces of equipment have also been funded by the Tim Henman Foundation.

He was very impressed by the variety of activities that are on offer for children and young people at Chailey Heritage Foundation.

These include art classes, drama, rebound therapy, swimming, and the advanced technology of the immersive space and hippotherapy.

Sally Anne-Murray, Development Director at Chailey Heritage, said: “We were privileged to welcome Tim to Chailey Heritage. He is an inspirational person and his Foundation achieves so much.

“We are naturally thrilled that he has agreed, through his Foundation, to fund our new outdoor play and education area, which will make a real difference to the lives of the youngest children and young people who make up the Chailey Heritage family.

“Tim met many of our young people here at Chailey, and he was very interested in what we seek to achieve on a daily basis.