Miss Letoe pictured in front of the new ice rink in the Rec Rooms

The organisers have created a winter wonderland for everybody in Horsham and beyond to enjoy.

It was a fun-filled preview that saw many people take to the rink to experience the freshly laid ice that has been recently installed.

Lilly Proto, the designer of the event, has created a festive treat in Horsham with live music and a venue that resembles a snowy Christmas grotto. There is also a sensory room for SEN visitors to enjoy.

She said: “There is something for everyone here. We do quiet sessions for people who want a relaxed time to dedicated student nights.

“We are open from the 1st of December up until the 12th of January.

“Loads of food options, including the popular clubhouse burgers, festive menu and a cocktail menu.”

Rec Rink also provides a skate coach, free skating for NHS staff, skate aids designed for people with additional needs, skate clubs and are giving 1,000 free tickets to local businesses.

The organisers have focused on bringing Christmas spirit back to Horsham after twenty months of lockdowns, self isolation and business interruptions by providing a unique Christmas ice skating experience.

Where possible, the organisers have used local suppliers and employed local staff to work the event. There is a festive food and drink menu, which the burgers are supplied by the popular Rec Room kitchen.

The opening times are between 10am to 8pm and they run different events throughout the week which includes student nights, quiet sessions and DJ nights.