Sussex village pub reveals new plans for beer garden
An historic village pub in the heart of the South Downs has revealed new plans for its beer garden.
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 4:28 pm
The Frankland Arms in Washington - the only pub in the village - is currently seeking planning approval from the South Downs Park Authority to level off land in the garden and create a terraced area.
It says it’s necessary because more customers have been using the garden dining area since Covid.
And, it says, the current sloping lawn has led to a few ‘minor falls’ and spilt drinks.
The Grade II listed pub, which closed in 2017 before reopening under new owners two years later, also hosts a small post office and grocery shop which have been serving villagers for decades.