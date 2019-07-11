Sussex village population growth leaves health services under pressure

An increase in population in a village on the edge of Horsham is placing local health services under pressure.

People in Southwater are being warned to allow extra time when ordering medicines on repeat prescription.

The village’s Boots pharmacy says people should allow at least 10 days for collecting their medications.

Pharmacy manager Alex Barlow said that a gradual rise in the village’s population was having an effect. “We’re dealing with more people and the surgery is dealing with more,” he said.

“We are asking, at the end of the day, if people require repeat medication to give us more lead time.” He said people should allow up to 10 days.