Sussex village bank raid: Staff offered counselling

Staff at a village bank which was held up by a robber - thought to be armed - are now being offered counselling.

The robber fled after demanding cash when he went into Barclays Bank in Storrington on Thursday morning.

A spokeswoman for Barclays said today that no-one had been hurt in the robbery but, she said: “We are supporting colleagues.

“Those people who want to sit down with somebody or need time off for a day or two can do so.”

She declined to say how much had been stolen in the raid on the bank in Old Mill Square which took place soon after 11am.

Police said that the robber ‘intimated that he had a weapon, but none was seen.’

Officers describe the robber as black, in his 20s and quietly spoken. He was wearing a dark parka jacket with a hat or hood.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have seen the man as he left the bank is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 420 of 25/04.”