Sussex video bulletin for Wednesday, January 19

Photos show moment a meteor fireball blazed through the skies over Horsham

Horsham businessman predicts a new era for Estate Agency

News you can trust since 1869

Safety alert over stretch of the Downs Link

Sussex camera clocks driver doing one of the highest speeds in the UK

Couple left shocked as Horsham hotel closure wrecks their wedding plans

Dashcam footage: watch the moment this drink and drug driver crashed in Crawley and caused life-threatening injuries

New round in battle to stop industrial units being built near Billingshurst

Thieves steal number plates from cars in Horsham

The Brighton cat killer who was jailed for brutal knife attacks on pets has died

Photos show moment a meteor fireball blazed through the skies over Horsham

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Joe Stack with weather from Megan O'Neill and sport from Derren Howard.