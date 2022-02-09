Sussex video bulletin for Wednesday, February 9

Bolney farm owner ‘disappointed’ at refusal of glamping pods plan

Children and driver injured in West Sussex school bus crash

News you can trust since 1869

Tributes paid to former Run Barns Green chairman and 'huge personality' Vernon Jennings

Butlin’s opens to day visitors in Bognor Regis

Tribute to much loved woman at the heart of Amberley's community who fought hard to save village school

Horsham Brewery saw success within days of opening

Family pays tribute to 'wonderful husband and father' from Haywards Heath who died in Hailsham collision

Thieves in action again in and around Horsham

Sussex man charged over death of his two-year old son

Stalled bus in Horsham no longer blocking Worthing Road Picts Hill

Horsham house prices rise sharply: Most expensive areas revealed

Bolney farm owner ‘disappointed’ at refusal of glamping pods plan

More on these stories at the links below:

Today's update is from Jacob Panons with weather from Megan O'Neill.