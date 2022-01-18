Sussex video bulletin for Tuesday, January 18

Couple left shocked as Horsham hotel closure wrecks their wedding plans

Here’s where a new reservoir could be created in Sussex

Alan Carr’s husband faces jail after Broadbridge Heath drink-drive crash with police car

Private hospital near Gatwick earns praise from health regulators

Crawley College student pleads guilty to armed incident after entering campus with a gun and a knife

Horsham businessman predicts a new era for Estate Agency

Photos show moment a meteor fireball blazed through the skies over Horsham

Police seize weapons, drugs and £45,000 following vehicle stop in East Grinstead

Horsham Engineer celebrates 40 years in the industry

Today's update is from Mark Dunford with weather from Megan O'Neill and sport from Derren Howard.