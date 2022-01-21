Sussex video bulletin for Friday, January 21

Major Horsham road set to close to all traffic

Dashcam footage: watch the moment this drink and drug driver crashed in Crawley and caused life-threatening injuries

Local charity set to expand their vintage empire into Horsham

Airline expands operations at Gatwick Airport with five new routes including flights to Malaga, Sevilla and Menorca

Alan Carr’s husband faces jail after Broadbridge Heath drink-drive crash with police car

Horsham house prices increase by more than south east average

New plans to curb speeding traffic in Billingshurst

Anti-social behaviour reported by police in Horsham

Aldi remains "fully committed" to opening store in Horsham – despite charity shop opening on same site

Today's update is from Jacob Panons with weather from Megan O'Neill.