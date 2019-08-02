Sussex miracle pets sought for national Pet Survivor awards

Leading vet charity PDSA wants to hear from any miracle pets in the South East for its unique Pet Survivor awards, which have just opened for entries this year.

The competition is open to any pet in the UK that has been treated for a life-threatening illness or injury. Enter online at www.pdsa.org.uk/petsurvivor.

Previous entrants from the South East include Buddy, a Jack Russell from Surrey, who reached the finals in 2016. Little Buddy was left with terrible burns across his whole back and sides after pulling a boiling casserole onto himself. He endured months of treatment, but eventually made a full recovery.

Last year’s winner, Dexter, was crowned PDSA Pet Survivor of the Year 2018 after being shot through the mouth in a deliberate airgun attack. Surviving this shocking act of cruelty was a miracle in itself, but he was also left with a fractured jaw and a hole in the roof of his mouth, requiring months of treatment and recovery. Dexter was selected by a panel of judges to go through to a final public vote against three other pets, and was announced as the winner in December 2018.

In 2013 the competition was won by Robbie who was originally from Ash in Kent. Just a kitten at the time and thought to be stray, poor Robbie suffered extensive burns after a sofa he was hiding in was set alight. He had months of treatment from Broadway Vets in Herne Bay who crowdfunded to support his care, which included skin grafts. One of his back legs also had to amputated.

Robbie went on to find a loving forever home in Croydon and was crowned PDSA Pet Survivor 2013, recognising his bravery and fortitude, and the dedication of all those involved in his rescue and recovery.

The winner of PDSA Pet Survivor 2019 will be decided by a public vote later in the year. They will receive a trophy, plus a luxury pet hamper worth £200, provided by this year’s sponsor Petsurance from PDSA.

The awards are open to any pet treated by a vet in the UK for a life-threatening illness or injury between 1 August 2018 and 31 August 2019. Pet owners wishing to nominate their pet can enter online at www.pdsa.org.uk/petsurvivor. The closing date is Sunday 8 September 2019.

