Sussex Green Living Climate Hub in Horsham helping to to fight climate change

Eco-friendly volunteers in Horsham were thanked by council members for the work they carry out at a charity 'climate hub' last weekend.

The Sussex Green Living Climate Hub is a one-stop shop for all visitors, young and old looking to reduce their climate impact.

Located at the United Reformed Church in Springfield Road, the Hub is staffed entirely by volunteers and houses – the Climate Audit Kiosk, the Horsham Community Fridge, the Eco-Re-fill Station and the Repair Cafe.

Cllr James Wright with Carrie Cort from Sussex Green Living

The Hub hosted Horsham District Council cabinet members on Saturday, January 29 when Cllr Toni Bradnum and Cllr James Wright dropped in to see all the work the Hub volunteers are are doing to tackle climate change across the Horsham District.

Toni Bradnum, Horsham District Council cabinet member for Recycling and Waste, said: “Thanks to all the volunteers who give their time at the Climate Hub, particularly the Horsham Wombles who help sort plastic recycling which is dropped off at one of the 17 locations across the District in addition to the Council’s normal recycling collection service.

"We have one of the best recycling rates in West Sussex and we are all on a journey to reduce our impact on the planet. It’s great to have a resource like the Climate Hub where we can engage and learn. It was a pleasure to meet Rosalind Peters and watch her excellent sewing skills repairing a much loved evening dress so that it can be worn again for years to come."

Cllr Wright, cabinet member for the Environment and Rural Affairs, added: "It was inspiring to volunteers who work tirelessly to help make Horsham a more sustainable place.

Rosalind Peters (left) from Horsham Repair Shop with Cllr Toni Bradnum

"The council supported Sussex Green Living with funding from its Community Climate Fund in 2021 and applications are open now for the first round of the grant for 2022.

“We're looking to support projects that help our communities reduce their carbon emissions, as well as the resources they use, such as energy and water, and reduce their waste.”

Sussex Green Living who benefited from a £5,000 grant in 2021 for their Eco Float, a mobile version of their Climate Hub, will be back at the United Reformed Church at the end of February and the Eco-Float will be touring villages and events across the District this summer.