Successful start for new Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club

The new Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club is up and running and has seen a successful start, training people to bronze Survive and Save status.

Launched by David Slade, chairman of Horsham Life Saving Club, the {https://www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/news/people/new-life-saving-club-to-launch-in-littlehampton-1-9035198 /|new club launched late last month}.

David Slade, chairman of the new Littlehampton Wave Life Saving Club, with members Sophia Hendey, Poppy Rayment, Isabel Solti, Jude Morris and, front, Jo Jex and Olivia Kidd

David said: “Throughout the summer months every year, we read distressing stories about lives being lost through drowning accidents around the UK and whilst people are abroad on holiday. Sadly, 2019 has been no exception.

“It’s good to know that much good educational work in drowning prevention is carried out by the UK’s drowning prevention charity, the Royal Life Saving Society, and it’s even better to know that the new life saving club based at the splendid Littlehampton Wave pool is up and running.

“The objective is to successfully pass the bronze Medallion Survive and Save syllabus exam by Christmas. Not only will this keep them safer in future when they are in and around water but they will learn important skills in resuscitation, survival and rescue. This course can also be used by those looking to progress in their Duke of Edinburgh awards.”

The group meets on Wednesday evenings, with a pool session from 6.3pm to 7.30pm, followed by a theory and resuscitation session from 7.45pm to 8.30pm.

David said: “There are a few spaces left in this first group, if you are quick to apply before the class gets too far advanced, or you can put you name down for the next class, which will start in the new year.”

An information sheet and application form can be found on the club website at www.littlehamptonwavelifesavingclub.co.uk or ask at The Wave reception desk.

Contact David Slade at 01903 715745 or e-mail david@dcslade.co.uk.