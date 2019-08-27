Photo by Derek Martin DM1985614a

Stunning arrangements at Steyning Flower Festival represented films past and present

Films like The Wizard of Oz, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, My Fair Lady and The Sound of Music were represented in colourful arrangements at Steyning Flower Festival, filling St Andrew and St Cuthman Church with 38 different displays.

A Night at the Movies was the theme and the Friends of Steyning Parish Church, the church’s own flower team, local organisations and schools joined forces to decorate the historic Norman church building.

The Rev Mark Heather. Photo by Derek Martin DM1985524a
The Rev Mark Heather. Photo by Derek Martin DM1985524a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Photo by Derek Martin DM1985592a
Photo by Derek Martin DM1985592a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Photo by Derek Martin DM1985593a
Photo by Derek Martin DM1985593a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
Photo by Derek Martin DM1985598a
Photo by Derek Martin DM1985598a
Hilsea Portsmouth
JPIMedia Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8