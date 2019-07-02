Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole presents Cranleigh care home with recognition awards

A care home in Cranleigh is celebrating after receiving two awards at an event which was announced by Strictly Come Dancing’s Brendan Cole.

Staff from Knowle Park enjoyed the success at the Caring Homes Group Recognition Awards in a gala ceremony on Friday June 14 at the Heythrop Park Resort, Oxfordshire.

Bogdan Moisii of Knowle Park Care Home won ‘Registered Nurse of the Year’, sponsored by Workforce Employment Solutions Ltd, for going the extra mile.

The judges noted that Bogdan is a great nurse, caring, compassionate and understanding.

The care home also picked up ‘Best Kept Garden of The Year’, sponsored by Benchmark Grounds Maintenance, thanks to the pride the care home shows with its gardens, which cover over 11 acres, and make a huge contribution to the residents’ enjoyment of Knowle Park.

Gardeners Ray Gretton and Jose Carvalho, and registered nurse Bogdan Moisii are delighted with the accolade.

Bogdan said: “I’m so pleased we have won these awards! There are over 5,700 employees at Caring Homes Group, to be recognised for the work that we do is astonishing.”

“At Knowle Park we work to deliver the very best care for each of our residents and always happy to go the extra mile to ensure everyone is experiencing life to the full.”

Caring Homes Group is celebrating its 25th year in the care sector and was founded in 1994 by Helena Jeffery and her son Paul, on an aspiration to provide a caring home for each resident and better quality, care and support.

The company is still family-run and has proudly been the winner of many industry and regional awards over the years.

Paul Jeffery, CEO, Caring Homes Group, said: “It is very important that we celebrate success, not only of our finalists but also the successes achieved every day by thousands of our colleagues caring for some of the most vulnerable in our society.

“I am extremely proud that in our 25th year we are all colleagues, a team, a family.”

To find out more about Caring Homes, visit: www.caringhomes.org

