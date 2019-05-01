Storrington Tennis Club served with generous donation

A tennis club has been served with a generous donation just as its new tournament season gets underway.

Storrington Tennis Club received £1,000 on Thursday April 25 from housebuilder Barratt Southern Counties thanks to its nearby Warren Grove development.

Through the donation, the housebuilder will provide trophies and balls for the junior club tournament in July/August, prizes for the senior tournament event in September, and prizes and lunch for the mixed open doubles in September.

Prizes and lunch for the ladies and men’s open doubles were also provided in April.

Ed Feldmanis, chairman at Storrington Tennis Club, comments: “We would like to thank Barratt for their generous donation to the club. It is wonderful to see housebuilders such as Barratt Homes getting actively involved with the community and making a difference to local events.”

The housebuilder’s Warren Grove development is only a short drive from Storrington Tennis Club, meaning that homeowners will be able to participate in the club’s active community.

Lynnette St-Quintin, sales director for Barratt Southern Counties, said: “We are delighted to work together with Storrington Tennis Club and provide prizes, lunch and tennis balls for various tournaments throughout the season.

“The club is a brilliant facility for the community, and we hope that residents at our nearby Warren Grove development will make use of it too.”

