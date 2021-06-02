Storrington Rotary’s first bank holiday car boot sale of the year a success
Hundreds of punters turned out in the sunshine to browse and buy at the first Rotary Club of Storrington and Pulborough District’s bank holiday car boot sale of the year in Storrington.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 2:39 pm
Rotary charities benefited as almost £900 was raised, while stallholders selling bric-a-brac, plants, books, clothes, curios and more enjoyed some much-appreciated business.
Rotary president Pippa Davies thanked everyone for making the day so successful.
She said: “What a great day for a car boot!
“I can’t remember seeing our boot sale so busy for years, which will hopefully, bode well for future bank holiday community events.
“After the past year and a half of Covid restrictions it was lovely to be able to engage with people face to face, even with masks.”