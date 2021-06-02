Storrington Rotary’s first bank holiday car boot sale of the year a success

Rotary charities benefited as almost £900 was raised, while stallholders selling bric-a-brac, plants, books, clothes, curios and more enjoyed some much-appreciated business.

Rotary president Pippa Davies thanked everyone for making the day so successful.

She said: “What a great day for a car boot!

Rotary Club of Storrington and Pulborough District's bank holiday car boot sale was a success SUS-210206-102141001

“I can’t remember seeing our boot sale so busy for years, which will hopefully, bode well for future bank holiday community events.