Storrington pond pollution alert: Council speaks out

Council officials have spoken out over pollution fears at a village pond.

Concerns were raised last week over the state of Storrington Mill Pond when fish were spotted ‘gasping for air.’

Local businesswoman Val Challis said: “The pond is absolutely filthy and needs air pumping into it.”

But Horsham District Council, which is responsible for the pond, said today that it had no concerns about the pond.

A spokesman said: “Horsham District Council’s Parks and Countryside team are monitoring the condition of Storrington Mill Pond and can report that although the water levels are low due to the recent warm weather, the general health of the pond is good.

“There are fish surfacing and there are also lots of young fish in the water, so we do not have any concerns.”