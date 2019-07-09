Storrington pond pollution alert

Concerns are being raised over the safety of fish in a village pond following a pollution alert.

Residents in Storrington have called on the Environment Agency for help after spotting fish ‘gasping for air’ in the water at Storrington Mill Pond.

Local businesswoman Val Challis said: “The pond is absolutely filthy and needs air pumping into it.

“The fish are all having to come to the surface for oxygen. It’s ridiculous.”

Val - who runs the village’s award-winning artisan preserves company ‘Auntie Val’s Ability Centre’ - said she had never seen the pond so bad in the 16 years she has lived in Storrington.

“It is very concerning,” she said, “the water looks like moving mud. All the ducks and geese have gone.”

She added: “The water running into the mill pond is clear and it’s running out clear. Something is in the pond causing this problem.”

The Environment Agency says it is looking into the matter.

Horsham District Council, which is responsible for the pond, has been asked to comment.