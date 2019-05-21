Storrington engineer is finalist in European Inventor Award 2019

An engineer from Storrington has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious European Inventor Award 2019.

Entrepeneur Richard Palmer has been nominated in the category ‘SMEs’ (Small and medium-sized enterprises) alongside fellow engineer Philip Green for developing an intelligent material that hardens upon impact .

Richard and Philip are among 15 finalists from 12 countries in the European Patent Office’s (EPO) awards and were selected by an independent, international jury.

EPO president António Campinos said: “Palmer and Green show how two committed individuals can apply engineering skills to develop an innovative material and create a commercial product.

“For these inventors, obtaining patent protection was crucial in helping them secure investment and funding to set up their business.”

Richard and Philip’s D3O® material is an impregnated foam which is flexible yet stiffens on impact and has the unusual properties of dilatant liquids to absorb and disperse energy making it perfect for a wide range of protective clothing.

Incorporated into protective gear, today D3O materials provide greater comfort and a higher level of protection than conventional padding.

It is being sold in more than 50 countries and has been adopted by leading brands such as 3M, CCM, Scott Sports and Triumph.

Now established beyond the sporting goods market, D3O is being used in motorcycle gear, protective cases for consumer electronics including phones, industrial workwear and military protection including helmet pads and limb protectors.

The winners of the 2019 edition of the European Patent Office’s annual innovation prizes will be announced at a ceremony in Vienna on Thursday June 20.

Awards will be given in five catergories and the public will also choose the winner of the popular prize from the inalists by voting online on the EPO’s website in the run-up to the ceremony.

To vote for Richard and for more information, visit https://www.epo.org/learning-events/european-inventor/finalists/2019/palmer.html

