Storringtom Museum reopens its doors to the public

Honorary museum president Joan Ham, who has written many books on the history of Storrington, was on hand to cut the ribbon and welcome back visitors.

Volunteers have been busy behind the scenes during the museum’s closure cleaning and updating the museumk’s viewing area to provide a Covid-safe environment.

The museum first opened in April 2000 to mark the Millennium and houses local archaeology, articles from local churches, domestic history, details of local people and their memorabilia, artefacts and articles from the two world wars.

Reopening of Storrington Museum

The museum has a library of local history books and has access to old maps and census records.

Museum spokesman Stuart Duncan said: “We plan to continue our fundraising with talks and walks throughout 2021 but appreciate this programme needs to be fluid as we monitor the days ahead.”