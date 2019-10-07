Steyning dog who was repeatedly shot in the face is up for an award

A dog who was shot at 17 times, had her ear cut off, was made blind and was abandoned in Lebanon has been named as a finalist in the Amplifon Awards for Brave Britons 2019.

Maggie has a place in last four of the Hero Pet category of the awards, that celebrate remarkable people and pets.

Maggie the dog, who was badly mistreated in Lebanon, is up for an award. She now lives in Steyning with her new owner.

Five-year-old Maggie was rescued from horrific conditions in Lebanon. Her eyes had been shot, her ear was cut off and she had bullet wounds all over her body. She was found tied to a box.

But last year, after an online campaign was started to get her out of the Middle East, she found a new home in Steyning with dog lover Kasey Carlin.

Kasey, 25, heard about Maggie’s story through an animal welfare group. She said: “This person in Lebanon posted asking for help and a woman in London saw the post and got help. Wild at Heart said they would take her in, even though it’s quite hard to get pets out of Lebanon.

“My mum saw Maggie’s post and said we had to foster her. I got home and saw the picture and agreed.”

Maggie had surgery before leaving Lebanon, which is the first time Kasey and her mother realised the extent of her injuries.

But after having her eyes sewn up to prevent further damage, Maggie was well enough to travel to the UK to meet her new family.

Maggie was supposed to be fostered by Kacey until a suitable permanent home could be found for her, but she ended up taking her on permanently.

Maggie’s resilience and forgiveness towards humans has resulted in her recently becoming a therapy dog.

The awards will be judged in London on October 15.