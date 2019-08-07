Steyning Bowls Club supports research into skin cancer at charity day

Steyning Bowls Club’s annual charity day has raised more than £700 towards research into skin cancer.

On Friday, August 2, 40 players in teams of four played 21 ends before enjoying a delicious meal in the clubhouse.

The club welcomed a vice presidents’ team, which draws players from across the county, who donated £100 towards the cause.

Steyning members improved on their performance on last year with wins on two of the five rinks.

Five women from Steyning played in what had previously been a men-only match. This was appropriate as it is the 50th anniversary of women joining the club.

A tombola and raffle also helped towards the funds, and men’s captain, Paul Hampson, thanked everyone at the event for their hard-work.

