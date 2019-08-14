Steyning Bowls Club celebrates 50 years of women’s section

Steyning Bowls Club members past and present came together on Sunday, August 11, for a golden day of celebration.

While thanking the club president, who this year is Reg Strong, as members do every August, the club also marked the 50th anniversary of women joining the club.

Women's captain Sheila Barnes cutting the cake with Jean Knight who was a member of Steyning Bowls Club 50 years ago when the women's section started SUS-190814-150353001

Old members of the women’s section were invited to watch a bowls match and then enjoy a delicious tea.

A large cake was cut by the women’s captain, Sheila Barnes, assisted by Jean Knight who was a founding member 50 years ago. A slice of cake and a glass of bubbly rounded off the afternoon.

READ MORE: Watch mouth painting artist in action at free event in Washington

£8,000 raised at Run Wisborough boosts process for new sports pavilion

McFly’s Tom Fletcher presents Horsham woman with first prize in national design a wheelchair competition