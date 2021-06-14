Mother and daughter, Liz Valentine and Jo Wright, right, at the Garden Show. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 120621-34) PPP-211206-185241006

Stansted Park Garden Show in pictures 2021

Stansted Park was in full bloom at the weekend as gardeners and visitors flocked to its popular Garden Show.

By Kelly Brown
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:22 pm
Updated Monday, 14th June 2021, 2:45 pm

The three-day event took place on June 11-13 and featured stalls showcasing the latest specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, gifts as well as food and drink.

Children’s entertainment also ensured the event maintained a family-feel while measures were taken to ensure social distancing meaning the event could take place at Stansted House.

1.

Sisters Grace Lawson-Baker and Aeone Watson, right at the Garden Show. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

2.

From left, Tone Bye-Medcalf, Fran and Mike Rackett, and Peter Medcalf at the Garden Show

3.

Admiring alliums at the Garden Show Picture: Chris Moorhouse

4.

Louise Douglas-Flury and Jessica Boyling, right at the Garden Show Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Stansted Park
