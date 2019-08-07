Squire’s Garden Centres in Washington to donate hundreds of trees to community

A garden centre in Washington plans to donate hundreds of Silver Birch trees to the community as part of its Love Where You Live campaign.

Throughout September, for every plant or tree (of any variety) bought at Squire’s Garden Centres, it will donate 5p towards providing the trees for parks and green spaces.

Squire’s is working closely with the council who will plant the trees early next year.

Sarah Squire, Squire’s chairman, said: “At Squire’s we strive to be very much part of the local communities in which our garden centres are located.

“We want to thank our customers by giving back to the local area, and what better way to do this than by providing stunning Silver Birch trees that people can enjoy for years to come.

“Silver Birch are native British trees that are fantastic for the environment, as they can improve air and soil quality, and they are great for wildlife too, providing food and habitats for many birds and insects.”

Last year Squire’s donated over 230,000 tulip bulbs to brighten up local areas.

