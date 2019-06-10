Southwick sisters win medals at regional martial arts competition

A Southwick girl inspired by her younger sister to take up martial arts has gone on to win a silver medal in a regional competition.

Isabelle Davy-Thomas, eight, followed in the footsteps of sister Rachel, six, who won a silver medal in the competition last year.

Sisters Isabelle and Rachel Davy-Thomas with their medals

Dad Daniel Davy-Thomas said: “Isabelle was inspired by Rachel to do martial arts, competed in the southern championships this year and won a silver medal.

“My youngest daughter, who won silver last year, got a bronze this year in a different category.”

The girls, who are both pupils at Glebe Primary School, train with Matt Fiddes Martial Arts at Southwick Leisure Centre.

Daniel added: “Isabelle took up martial arts last year after seeing how much Rachel was loving it. As Isabelle is older, she is in a different training class to Rachel and was invited to join the MF Leadership Programme. This meant she could get extra training sessions.”

Isabelle Davy-Thomas with her silver medal

Both Rachel and Isabelle were invited to compete in this year’s championships. Isabelle won silver in the hand drills category and Rachel won a bronze medal in kickboxing.

They are both now training for the national championship in November and may enter a paired kicking category.

Daniel said: “Their instructor, Mr Leyh, is very proud of them and spent many hours training them in preparation for the competition.

“Mum and dad are also very proud and mum was very emotional on the day.”