Southwater school crowned funniest in Britain

It’s official... Southwater is home to the funniest school in the Britain.

Little jokers in Foxes class at Castlewood Primary School have been crowned the most hilarious in the UK after winning a hotly contested competition run by Beano.

Emma Shaw presenter at Beano.com hands over the trophy to Macie Rowland and Samuel Kemp

Schools from across the country submitted their best jokes to the beloved children’s series, battling to win the prestigious crown.

However, after first leaving the judges in stitches - including comedian Harry Hill - Macie Rowland’s joke went on to tickle the funny bones of the public as more than two million people voted for the side-splitting gag as their favourite.

Foxes class teacher, Katy Smith, said: “The class are just so thrilled, they can’t quite believe they have won! We all want to say a huge thank you to Beano, we’ve had so much fun writing jokes for the competition.”

The school first entered the competition after Foxes pupil Samuel Kemp spotted the contest in his Beano magazine.

Foxes Class at Castlewood Primary School has been voted the funniest class in Britain

After quick negotiations with Mrs Smith it was decided the event would be a fun activity for the class to take part in and the challenge was set for pupils to come up with their best jokes.

The top three were sent off to the Beano with Macie’s entry making the grand final. Her joke pipped scores of others from schools across the country to a top ten place after leaving an expert panel made up of Beano gag writers and Harry Hill ‘in stitches’.

The top ten were then put forward to the public vote. More than 7m votes later Macie’s was crowned the winner.

Her joke - which picked up nearly a third of the overall total - was: “At the bank a lady asked me to check her balance, so I pushed her over.”

After waiting nervously for several weeks whilst the votes were counted Beano presenter Emma Shaw broke the news to the class at a special ceremony on Monday.

Macie got to lift the Funniest Class trophy whilst other prizes including Beano annuals and comic subscriptions were also presented to pupils.

Rachel Nunns, headteacher of Castlewood Primary said: “We are all so very proud of our Foxes class and their joke. We have been amazed by the support of the parents of the class and how the entire school has rallied behind them. Also the immense public support and votes on Beano.com that have led to this wonderful result.”

Mike Stirling, Editorial Director at Beano Studios said, “This competition has now proved to Britain and beyond that we have a nation of funny kids! A huge congrats to Castlewood Primary and all the shortlisted schools – keep that LOLZ comedy genius coming!”